Smith registered two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

Smith assisted on tallies by Alec Martinez and Nick Holden to help the Golden Knights earn a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The 30-year-old Smith has picked up two goals, seven assists, 27 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 14 playoff games. Six of his nine points have come in the last six games.