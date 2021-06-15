Smith registered two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.
Smith assisted on tallies by Alec Martinez and Nick Holden to help the Golden Knights earn a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The 30-year-old Smith has picked up two goals, seven assists, 27 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 14 playoff games. Six of his nine points have come in the last six games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Provides helper•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Produces assist Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Mixed results Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Goal and assist in Game 3 win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Adds helper in win•