Smith logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Smith helped out on tallies by William Karlsson and Pavel Dorofeyev as the Golden Knights' new-look second line combined for six points in the win. March is going well for Smith, who has three goals and four assists through seven outings this month. He's up to 22 tallies, 24 helpers, 166 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-6 rating through 67 appearances this season while regularly playing on the second line.