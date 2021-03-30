Smith scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Smith snapped an eight-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He's been unusually inconsistent this year, with just seven tallies and 12 points through 33 games. He has reached the 50-point mark in each of the last three seasons, but even getting to 25 in 2020-21 will probably be a challenge for the 29-year-old winger.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Pots OT winner against Blues•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tallies in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Opens scoring Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Sets up overtime tally•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Bags helper•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Delivers assist in win•