Smith scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Smith snapped an eight-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He's been unusually inconsistent this year, with just seven tallies and 12 points through 33 games. He has reached the 50-point mark in each of the last three seasons, but even getting to 25 in 2020-21 will probably be a challenge for the 29-year-old winger.