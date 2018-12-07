Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Ends goal drought among three points
Smith scored on the power play for his first goal since Nov. 18 and added two assists in a 4-3 win over Chicago on Thursday.
Smith has remained a solid contributor thanks to his assist totals, and that's where the majority of his points are likely to come from in Vegas' attack. With the Golden Knights finally playing quality hockey, he's a good starting option in all formats.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Settling into groove•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Busts out against Oilers•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two apples in Tuesday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Held off scoresheet again•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Preseason debut a rousing success•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...