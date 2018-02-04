Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Erases two deficits with pair of goals
Smith scored twice, once on the power play, and recorded a season-high eight shots on goal in a 4-3 victory over the Capitals on Sunday.
The 26-year-old was everywhere and tied the game twice with his power-play and even-strength markers. The Golden Knights erased three 1-goal deficits in the road victory. Smith has four goals in his last four games and has surpassed his goal total from a season ago. With about 30 games to go, Smith has a realistic chance to set career highs in goals, assists and points.
