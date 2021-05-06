Smith scored a power-play goal on two shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Wild on Wednesday.

Smith struck with one second left on a Vegas man advantage, cranking a one-timer into a wide-open net from the right circle to tie the game at 2-2. It was Smith's 10th tally of the season and snapped his personal nine-game goal drought. The 30-year-old will take a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists) into Friday's matchup with St. Louis.