Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Extends scoring streak with three-point performance
Smith scored two goals and an assist while adding four shots, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.
He opened the scoring with a power-play goal early in the first period, adding a second-period tally and third-period helper en route to being named the game's first star. He's now hit the scoresheet in seven straight contests, racking up five goals and 12 points over that stretch, and Smith's 51 points on the season have already tied his previous best set with the Bruins in 2013-14. With the Knights offense flying high around him, there's no reason to think Smith is due for a big slowdown.
