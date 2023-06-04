Smith scored an empty-net goal on the power play and added three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1.
Smith put the icing on the Golden Knights' series-opening win, snapping his six-game goal drought. He'd picked up three helpers over his last three contests. The winger continues to play a key middle-six role for Vegas, which has seen him earn 12 points with 41 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-6 rating through 18 playoff outings.
