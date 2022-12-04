Smith scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Smith has scored in each of the last two games, though his shot volume has been down lately. Over the last seven contests, he's managed just nine shots on net. The 31-year-old is still cashing in well and now has 12 goals, six assists, 64 shots and a plus-6 rating through 26 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Buries power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Hands out helper•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deposits 10th tally•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Adds another shortie•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win•