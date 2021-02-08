Smith scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Smith put the Golden Knights on the board at 5:57 of the first period. The winger has been inconsistent to start 2020-21, with just three goals and a helper through nine appearances. The 29-year-old operates in a top-six role, so his offense should eventually get on track.
