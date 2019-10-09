Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Finds twine Tuesday
Smith scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Smith's tally at 8:20 of the first period gave the Golden Knights a short-lived 2-0 lead. While not enough to help in the wins column Tuesday, the winger is up to four points and nine shots on goal in three contests.
