Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Finds twine Tuesday

Smith scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Smith's tally at 8:20 of the first period gave the Golden Knights a short-lived 2-0 lead. While not enough to help in the wins column Tuesday, the winger is up to four points and nine shots on goal in three contests.

