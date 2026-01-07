Smith scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Smith's goal tied the game at 3-3 with 4:05 left in the third period. The winger has been in the lineup most of the time, but he's prone to being a healthy scratch as the Golden Knights have shown little hesitation to rotate players while carrying 14 healthy forwards on the roster. Smith has five points over his last eight outings and a total of six goals, five assists, 41 shots on net and a minus-9 rating across 37 appearances this season.