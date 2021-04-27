Smith (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Confirmation on Smith's status against Colorado should surface prior to puck drop Wednesday night. He's notched nine goals and 16 points through 44 games this year.
