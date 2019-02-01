Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Game-time call

Smith (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Carolina.

Smith has been sidelined since Jan. 8 due to an upper-body injury, but it appears as though the All-Star break may have afforded him enough time to overcome that issue. The 27-year-old winger's status for Friday's game won't be decided until his team takes the ice for pregame warmups, but if he's given the green light, he'll return to a prominent role, skating on the Golden Knights' top line and first power-play unit against the Hurricanes.