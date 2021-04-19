Smith (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Sharks, David Schoen of Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Smith's still bothered by the undisclosed injury he suffered in the third period of Sunday's game against the Ducks, so his status for Monday's game will likely come down to pre-game warmups.The 30-year-old winger has nine goals and seven assists in 44 games this season.