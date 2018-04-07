Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Game-time decision Saturday
Smith (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Saturday's regular-season finale, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Smith was expected to be ready for the start of the playoffs, but it appears he may join the action to knock some rust off in the regular-season finale as well. Expect another update when the team takes the ice for pregame warmups, if not before then, clarifying his status for the contest.
