Smith notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Smith saw a five-game point streak end just before the holiday break, but he didn't let it turn into an extended slump. He set up a Brayden McNabb goal with a between-the-legs backhand pass in the second period. Smith has been fairly steady this season, though more as a goal-scorer than a playmaker. He's up to 17 tallies, 10 helpers, 94 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-3 rating through 37 contests.