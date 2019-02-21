Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Gathers multiple points
Smith scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.
In 10 games since returning from an undisclosed injury, Smith has one tally and six helpers while firing 27 shots on goal. Smith has seen his scoring rate drop to 0.6 points per game after earning 60 points in 67 games last year. The recent production is encouraging, and he may be finding his way back to higher levels of fantasy value.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Ready to rock Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Resumes skating•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Still not practicing•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Placed on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...