Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Gathers multiple points

Smith scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

In 10 games since returning from an undisclosed injury, Smith has one tally and six helpers while firing 27 shots on goal. Smith has seen his scoring rate drop to 0.6 points per game after earning 60 points in 67 games last year. The recent production is encouraging, and he may be finding his way back to higher levels of fantasy value.