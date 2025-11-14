Smith scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

This was Smith's first goal since Oct. 9 versus the Sharks. The 34-year-old winger has predictably played a smaller role in 2025-26, working on the third line and second power-play unit. Smith is at three points, 19 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-4 rating through 16 appearances. While he's been an effective depth scorer in the past, that's unlikely to be the case this year unless injuries to other players force him into a bigger role.