Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Gets only goal of game

Smith scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Smith tallied at 19:25 of the second period, and that was all the support Marc-Andre Fleury needed to secure the win for Vegas. Smith is up to 22 goals, 45 points, 152 shots and a plus-9 rating through 60 games this season. The top-line winger should challenge the 60-point mark if he heats up a little down the stretch.