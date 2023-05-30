Smith registered two assists in Vegas' 6-0 victory over Dallas in Game 6 on Monday.

Smith was quiet offensively over the first five contests of the Western Conference Finals, registering just one point (an assist) in that span. That's in contrast to his two goals and eight points in his first 11 playoff appearances this year. Smith has been serving in a top-six capacity and is on the second power-play unit, which is likely to continue to be his role when Vegas faces Florida in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday.