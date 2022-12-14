Smith registered two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over Winnipeg.
Smith has 12 goals and 20 points in 31 games this season. He entered Tuesday's contest on a four-game point drought, and he provided just two goals and three points in 10 games from Nov. 23-Dec. 11. Perhaps Smith's strong performance against the Jets will put that cold stretch behind him.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fills empty net•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Buries power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Hands out helper•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deposits 10th tally•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Adds another shortie•