Smith scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Smith's second-period tally ultimately stood as the game-winner Thursday. He added the primary helper on William Karlsson's insurance goal in the third period. Smith ended the regular season hot and it's carried over into the playoffs to the tune of three points in three games. The 30-year-old winger has added 11 shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating from a second-line role.