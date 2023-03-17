Smith scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Flames.

Smith's pair of points came in a span of 3:21 during the second period as the Golden Knights erased a 2-0 deficit. He's on a seven-game point streak, during which he has three goals and six helpers. For the season, Smith is at 23 tallies, 49 points, 165 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-7 rating through 69 contests.