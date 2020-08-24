Smith scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.
Smith set up Jonathan Marchessault for the opening goal before scoring on a second-period power play to give Vegas a 2-0 lead. The two-point effort gave Smith 10 points (four goals, six helpers) in nine postseason outings. The winger can be boom or bust at times, but his solid offense can be worth the risk in DFS formats.
