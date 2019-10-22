Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Goals in four of five

Smith scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season in a 6-2 loss to Philadelphia on Monday.

So far this season, through 10 games, Smith has scored seven goals on 30 shots. That puts his shooting percentage at 23.3! Expect that number to decrease as the season wears on. Still, the early-season return out of Smith has been encouraging and definitely suggests he's headed for another quality season on The Strip.

