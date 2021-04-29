Smith (undisclosed) will play in Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Smith will return to the lineup after three games in the press box with an undisclosed injury. After three consecutive seasons with 50-plus points, Smith is having a down year with just nine goals and seven assists through 44 contests. He'll flank William Karlsson on the opposite side of Jonathan Marchessault on Wednesday.