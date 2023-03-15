Smith logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Smith's impressive March continued Tuesday. He's up to three goals and five helpers through eight contests this month after setting up a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in the first period. Smith is up to 47 points, 164 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-7 rating through 68 appearances this season while maintaining a steady place on the second line.
