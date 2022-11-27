Smith logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Smith helped out on a Jonathan Marchessault tally late in the third period. Shockingly, Smith had gone 13 games without an assist, but he made up for it with eight goals in that span. The 31-year-old winger usually balances playmaking and finishing pretty well, with a slight edge to the former. He's at 10 goals, six assists, 60 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 23 outings this season.