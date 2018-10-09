Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Held off scoresheet again
Smith registered two shots on goal with 19:03 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
Smith has been held without a point in all three games to kick off the new campaign after setting a new career best with 60 points in just 67 contests last season. On the bright side, he's averaging of 20 minutes of ice time in those three games, a sizable increase from the 17:55 he saw in 2017-18. The 27-year-old should be a featured member of the strong Vegas offense all season.
