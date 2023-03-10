Smith logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Smith has a power-play helper in each of the last two games, and he's earned four points through five outings in March. The veteran winger is up to 21 tallies, 22 assists, nine power-play points, 162 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-3 rating through 65 contests this season. He was moved down to the third line Thursday, but he led all Vegas forwards with 22:58 of ice time -- regardless of where he's at in the lineup, Smith's work in all situations gives him steady playing time.