Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Hits double digits in goals

Smith scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

He's putting up Cy Young numbers (10 goals, four assists in 18 games), which is a bit of a reversal for the playmaker. Just bear in mind that Smith is firing at close to double his career shooting percentage, so regression will come. But enjoy it right now.

