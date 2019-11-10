Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Hits double digits in goals
Smith scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
He's putting up Cy Young numbers (10 goals, four assists in 18 games), which is a bit of a reversal for the playmaker. Just bear in mind that Smith is firing at close to double his career shooting percentage, so regression will come. But enjoy it right now.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Carries offense in Columbus•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Plucks apple•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Registers power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Goals in four of five•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Picks up team-leading sixth goal•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Buries goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.