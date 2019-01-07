Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Labeled day-to-day
Smith (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Smith's availability versus New York is certainly in doubt, though coach Gerard Gallant didn't officially rule him out. If the winger does miss any time, Brandon Pirri figures to slot into his spot in the top-six, as well as on the power play.
