Smith scored twice on four shots, added three hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Smith tied the game at 2-2 with his first-period tally. In the third, he rushed up the ice and was able to bank in a shot off Leon Draisaitl's second with 0.4 seconds left in regulation. This was a massive performance for Smith, who snapped his four-game point drought in the process. The winger has played a middle-six role this postseason, earning three goals, one assist, 13 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating over nine appearances.