Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Lights lamp against Dallas

Smith scored his eighth goal of the season Saturday against Dallas.

Smith has truly been a great addition for Vegas, racking up 22 points through 29 contests. The second-liner is sporting a tidy plus-7 rating and hasn't gone more than two games without appearing on the scoresheet since late-October. Smith's consistent production and willingness to shoot the puck make him a terrific fantasy play in most formats. The Golden Knights are putting together an unbelievable debut season and the former Bruin is playing a key role.