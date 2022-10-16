Smith scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Smith netted his first goal of the year 13:55 into the second period. The 31-year-old winger has added an assist, a plus-3 rating and 14 shots on net through three contests. Head coach Bruce Cassidy continues to tinker with his line combinations, but the Golden Knights' offense is deep enough that Smith's offense should be fine as long as he's on any of the top three lines.