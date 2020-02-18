Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Lights lamp once again

Smith registered a goal on two shots in a 3-2 win over Washington on Monday.

Smith banged home a Paul Stastny centering pass with 2:43 left in the first period to push Vegas' lead to 2-0. It was his second straight game with a goal and his 23rd tally of the season, leaving him two away from the career-high 25 he amassed in 2015-16 with Florida.