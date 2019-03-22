Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Lights lamp twice
Smith scored two goals on three shots and went plus-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Jets.
Smith and William Karlsson combined for four of the five goals in the contest. Smith is having a stellar week with three tallies and five helpers in his last three games. Over that span, he's gone plus-7 with 11 shots on goal. For the season, Smith has 50 points (17 goals, 33 apples) in 67 appearances. It's not the 60 points he produced last season, but he's been a fine option for fantasy owners, and may carry eligibility on both wings in some formats.
