Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Logs assist in loss
Smith picked up an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Florida.
With 37 points in 45 games, Smith has now matched his 80-game total from last season as a Panther. Last night's assist was his 25th of the season. The 26-year-old winger has a shot at surpassing his career high in both assists (31) and points (51).
