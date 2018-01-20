Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Logs assist in loss

Smith picked up an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Florida.

With 37 points in 45 games, Smith has now matched his 80-game total from last season as a Panther. Last night's assist was his 25th of the season. The 26-year-old winger has a shot at surpassing his career high in both assists (31) and points (51).

