Smith picked up an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.
Smith returned from a four-game absence and played a key role in Monday's comeback win. He set up the first of Pavel Dorofeyev's two goals in the game, and it was Smith's tally in round five of the shootout that earned Vegas the win. The winger is up to 52 points, 171 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-9 rating through 73 appearances.
