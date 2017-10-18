Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Logs two points in overtime victory
Smith picked up an assist and netted a power-play goal in a 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo on Tuesday.
Smith was all over the stat sheet on Tuesday, putting three shots on net, blocking two shots, and picking up two penalty minutes. It was the first multi-point performance of the year for the 26-year-old winger, who now has a goal and three assists through six games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Moved to Vegas in salary dump•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Could be selected by Golden Knights•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Gets goal in big win over Chicago•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Notches two helpers against Flames•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Helps out on game-winner•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Having lackluster campaign•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...