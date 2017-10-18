Play

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Logs two points in overtime victory

Smith picked up an assist and netted a power-play goal in a 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo on Tuesday.

Smith was all over the stat sheet on Tuesday, putting three shots on net, blocking two shots, and picking up two penalty minutes. It was the first multi-point performance of the year for the 26-year-old winger, who now has a goal and three assists through six games.

