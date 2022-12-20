Smith scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Smith continued his torrid goal-scoring of late with a tally at 17:38 of the third period. The 31-year-old got Vegas within a goal of forcing overtime, but they came up short. Smith has five goals and two assists in his last four contests, and he's up to 17 tallies, 25 points, 86 shots, 24 hits and a plus-3 rating in 34 outings this season.