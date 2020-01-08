Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Makes things interesting with goal
Smith scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.
Smith tallied at 12:45 of the third period, but the Golden Knights were unable to get an equalizer. The 28-year-old winger already has 17 goals and 35 points through 46 games this season. He's added 111 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating in a top-line role. The consistent and strong offense gives Smith a chance to challenge his career-high 60-point campaign from 2017-18.
