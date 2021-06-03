Smith scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Smith tied the game at 2-2 with his goal 10:28 into the second period. He had a few chances to put the Golden Knights ahead, but he struck iron multiple times in the contest. In overtime, the winger took a slashing penalty that led to Mikko Rantanen's game-winning goal, which in turn gave the Avalanche a 2-0 series lead. Smith has just four points, 19 shots on net and 11 hits through nine playoff contests in a second-line role.