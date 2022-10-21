Smith produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Smith set up a Jack Eichel goal just 4:23 into the contest. While Smith hasn't recorded points in consecutive games yet, the winger has a goal, two assists, 20 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in five outings. The process appears strong, so the 31-year-old could arguably be considered a little unlucky so far, though he should do fine if he sticks on the top line at even strength.