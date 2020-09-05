Smith posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Smith set up Shea Theodore for the opening tally in the third period. During the seven-game series, Smith compiled a goal and four helpers to go with 16 shots on goal and 15 hits. The winger is up to 13 points (four goals, nine helpers), 33 shots and 32 hits through 15 games this postseason.