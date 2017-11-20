Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nabs two assists

Smith had a pair of helpers in Sunday's win over the Kings.

Smith has really fit in with his new club and is up to 16 points (six goals) in 19 contests. He's been a consistent source of production all season and has aided fantasy goers with three power-play tallies and 10 PIM. Smith's top-six role and spot on the power play makes him a lethal fantasy option in a wide variety of formats. He's on track for a very successful debut season with the Golden Knights following a disappointing final year in Florida. Get him in your lineup.