Smith scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Smith actually didn't have much impact on the play, with the Kraken putting the puck in their own net. Nonetheless, he was credited with the tally, which was his 200th NHL goal. The veteran winger has added 473 points in 764 outings. He closed out his sixth regular season with the Golden Knights at 26 tallies, 56 points, 180 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-11 rating in 78 appearances.