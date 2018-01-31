Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets fifth power-play goal

Smith scored his fifth power-play goal of the season and had an assist at even strength in Tuesday's win over the Flames.

Smith had been cold of late, going six consecutive games without recording a point. The top-line forward wasted no time getting back on track in his first game since the All-Star break, deflecting a point shot past Mike Smith to open the scoring. He's had some minor scoring slumps, but with 38 points (13 goals) and a plus-23 rating in 49 games, Smith is worth owning in the majority of fantasy settings.