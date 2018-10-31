Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets goal in loss
Smith scored his team's lone goal in Thursday's 4-1 road loss to the Predators.
The power-play goal was Smith's third goal of 2018-19. Vegas, as a team, has struggled to score this season, and the 27-year-old has been part of the problem. Coming off a 22-goal campaign, Smith has gotten off to a slow start this year and has contributed to the Golden Knights early dry spell offensively. Tuesday's loss moves Vegas back under .500, to 5-6-1.
